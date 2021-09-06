Man left with multiple facial fractures after assault in Lancashire pub

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was assaulted by two men at the Fernhurst Pub in Bolton Road at around 9.20pm on August 12.

Officers said he was left with "multiple fractures to his face" as a result of the attack.

A 23-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested by detectives on suspicion of wounding.

Police want to identify this man in connection with an assault at a pub in Blackburn. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Today (September 6), police released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify.

DC Josh Boswell, of Blackburn CID, said: "This incident left a man with some significant injuries and I would appeal to anyone who knows the man pictured to get in touch.

"I would also appeal to the man himself to contact us if he sees this appeal so we can speak to him about this matter."

Anyone with information can call 01254 353628 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.