Chorley teenager given a Criminal Behaviour Order and banned from town centre for anti-social behaviour

By Aimee Seddon

Published 1st Oct 2024, 10:56 BST
A teenager from Chorley has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for persistent anti-social behaviour.
| Lancashire Police

On Thursday, August 8, Lancashire Police officers stopped and searched 18-year-old Darien Cardoza on Maud Street, Chorley under Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act.

A quantity of small plastic wraps containing class A drugs, mobile phones and cash were found, whilst a knife was later found discarded.

Cardoza of Ackhurst Lodge Drive, Chorley was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of a knife in a public place.

Last week, after pleading guilty to the charges, Cardoza was issued with a Youth Rehabilitation Order and a CBO preventing him from wearing a balaclava or face covering.

It also prevents him from entering parts of Chorley Town Centre.

Op Centurion is a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, delivering his priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour, with the support of our partners.

