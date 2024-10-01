Chorley teenager given a Criminal Behaviour Order and banned from town centre for anti-social behaviour
On Thursday, August 8, Lancashire Police officers stopped and searched 18-year-old Darien Cardoza on Maud Street, Chorley under Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act.
A quantity of small plastic wraps containing class A drugs, mobile phones and cash were found, whilst a knife was later found discarded.
Cardoza of Ackhurst Lodge Drive, Chorley was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of a knife in a public place.
Last week, after pleading guilty to the charges, Cardoza was issued with a Youth Rehabilitation Order and a CBO preventing him from wearing a balaclava or face covering.
It also prevents him from entering parts of Chorley Town Centre.
