Lancashire man charged with murder after 49-year-old Keith Thompson was killed in an attack in Heysham

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 09:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Lancashire man has been charged with murder after a 49-year-old man was killed in an attack in Heysham.

Detectives investigating the death of Keith Thompson have charged a man with his murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leigh Smith, 39, of Binyon Court, Lancaster was charged following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He is due to appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court today.

A man has been charged with murder following the death of Keith Thompson (pictured).A man has been charged with murder following the death of Keith Thompson (pictured).
A man has been charged with murder following the death of Keith Thompson (pictured). | Various

Mr Thompson’s family have been told of the latest development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police launched a murder investigation after 49-year-old Keith Thompson was assaulted off Heysham Road, near to the Bay Medical Centre, in Heysham in the early hours of Saturday, September 28.

Emergency services attended the scene and Mr Thompson was taken to hospital, but he sadly died.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with his loved ones, and they continue to be supported by officers.

“Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting log 204 of 28th September.

“Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashireLancaster