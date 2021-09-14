Police were called to reports of an assault in The Paddock, Fulwood, at around 3pm on Friday (September 10).

He was rushed to hospital for treatment but died on Saturday morning (September 11).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be bleeding as a result of fractures to the nose, consistent with being assaulted.

A murder investigation was launched and a 19-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday (September 12).

Today (September 14), police confirmed Mohammed Al Aaraj, 19, of Sheffield Drive, Preston, was charged with manslaughter following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, September 14).

Frank Fishwick (pictured) died following an assault outside his home in Preston. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "First and foremost our thoughts remain with Mr Fishwick's family, who continue to be looked after by specialist officers.

"Our enquiries are very much ongoing and we have now charged a man in relation to this incident. However, we are continuing to ask witnesses to come forward.

"If you saw the incident or have any information about who was involved and what happened, please let us know.

"Similarly, if you have any dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage showing what happened, please tell us."

Police said prior to the assault Mr Fishwick had gone outside to speak to a group of youths who were congregating in a stairway near to his home.

During the interaction detectives believe Mr Fishwick was punched in the face by one of the group before they fled the scene.

Anybody with information has been urged to contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 879 of September 10.

You can also report any information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.