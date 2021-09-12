A pensioner who died following an assault in Fulwood on Friday afternoon has today been identified as 86-year-old Frank Fishwick.

Police were called at around 3 pm on Friday, September 10, to The Paddock in Fulwood following a report of an assault.

Officers attended and found a man aged 86 with a facial injury, later diagnosed as a fractured nose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

86 year old Frank died following an assault on Friday afternoon

The man, later named as Frank Fishwick was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died yesterday morning, September 11.

In a statement his family said: "An adored father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by family and friends. He served in the Army Royal Core of Engineers and committed his working life to Leyland Motors.

"He was well liked by his friends, offered a helping hand when needed and his humour brought cheer to many. Our thanks are extended to Lancashire Police who are working tireless to bring justice to an unforgivable act of violence."

A murder investigation was launched and following a number of enquiries, a 19-year-old man from Preston has today been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Police say they are continuing to appeal for witnesses and asking anybody who witnessed the assault or who has any information at all that they think might help to get in contact with the police.

DCI Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely distressing time.

“A murder investigation is underway and while we have made an arrest our enquiries are still very much ongoing and I would ask any witnesses to please get in touch. I would also ask people to check their CCTV or dashcam footage from around the area to see if they have captured anything which could assist our enquiries.

“I appreciate this incident will cause residents a great deal of concern and we have increased reassurance patrols in the area. There are also officers carrying out door to door enquiries. If you see them in the area feel free to say hello and pass on any information you may have.”