Teenager charged with drugs offences after ‘zombie-style knife’ and £1,500 in cash seized from Preston address
Officers attended an address in Preston on Saturday afternoon (July 15) after receiving information from the public about a “concern for safety”.
An 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
A “zombie-style knife” and £1,500 in cash was also seized from the address along with scales, bags and a phone.
Joel Bowden, 18, from Wirral, Merseyside, was later charged with being concerned with the supply of a Class A drug.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday morning (July 17).
Chief Insp Julie Rawsthorne, of Preston Police, said: “I hope that our continued activity against drugs clearly shows how committed we are to tackling serious and organised crime, which is a threat to communities across Lancashire.