Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Teenager charged with drugs offences after ‘zombie-style knife’ and £1,500 in cash seized from Preston address

A teenager was charged with drug offences after a “zombie-style knife” and £1,500 in cash was seized from an address in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:09 BST

Officers attended an address in Preston on Saturday afternoon (July 15) after receiving information from the public about a “concern for safety”.

An 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

A “zombie-style knife” and £1,500 in cash was also seized from the address along with scales, bags and a phone.

A teenager, 18, was charged with drug offences after a "zombie-style knife" was seized from an address in Preston.
Joel Bowden, 18, from Wirral, Merseyside, was later charged with being concerned with the supply of a Class A drug.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday morning (July 17).

Chief Insp Julie Rawsthorne, of Preston Police, said: “I hope that our continued activity against drugs clearly shows how committed we are to tackling serious and organised crime, which is a threat to communities across Lancashire.

“Drugs can do serious harm to society and this sends out a clear message that we won’t tolerate drug dealing in Lancashire.”

If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, you can report it by calling 101 or visiting https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Always call 999 in an emergency.