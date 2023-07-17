Officers attended an address in Preston on Saturday afternoon (July 15) after receiving information from the public about a “concern for safety”.

An 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

A “zombie-style knife” and £1,500 in cash was also seized from the address along with scales, bags and a phone.

Joel Bowden, 18, from Wirral, Merseyside, was later charged with being concerned with the supply of a Class A drug.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday morning (July 17).

Chief Insp Julie Rawsthorne, of Preston Police, said: “I hope that our continued activity against drugs clearly shows how committed we are to tackling serious and organised crime, which is a threat to communities across Lancashire.

“Drugs can do serious harm to society and this sends out a clear message that we won’t tolerate drug dealing in Lancashire.”

If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, you can report it by calling 101 or visiting https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.