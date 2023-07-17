News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Drink-driver who fled scene of collision which left motorcyclist with serious injuries in Lancashire jailed

A driver from Padiham who was high on drink and drugs fled the scene of a collision which left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:53 BST

Bryan Rothwell was driving a Ford Focus while over the drug and drink-drive limits in Haslingden at around 5.55pm on January 26, 2022.

While at the junction of Blackburn Road and Pilling Street, he dangerously turned right straight across the path of a Mondial Flat Track 125.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The motorcyclist was unable to avoid the Focus and hit the car with enough force to shunt the vehicle forwards.

Bryan Rothwell, 37, was arrested at home moments after the crash (Credit: Lancashire Police)Bryan Rothwell, 37, was arrested at home moments after the crash (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Bryan Rothwell, 37, was arrested at home moments after the crash (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

The rider, a man in his 30s, was thrown from the motorbike. He suffered serious leg, arm and knee injuries.

Read More
Convicted drug dealer sentenced to 15 years in jail believed to be hiding in Pre...

Rather than stop and help the rider, Rothwell left the scene and drove back home.

CCTV enquiries showed Rothwell and a passenger getting into the Focus, which was parked close to his home, around ten minutes prior to the collision.

He was jailed for two years and four months and banned from driving for 44 months (Credit: Lancashire Police)He was jailed for two years and four months and banned from driving for 44 months (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He was jailed for two years and four months and banned from driving for 44 months (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two minutes after the crash, Rothwell was spotted parking near his home and walking back to his house.

Rothwell was arrested soon after and was found to be more than twice the drink-drive limit and twice the drug-drive limit.

He was also found to be driving with an expired provisional licence and without insurance.

Rothwell, 37, of Field Street, Padiham, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink and drug driving, failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision, driving without insurance and driving without a valid licence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was jailed for two years and four months and banned from driving for 44 months when he appeared at Preston Crown Court earlier last week.

PC Martin Shaw, from our Specialist Operations, said: “Rothwell’s actions last January were reckless and selfish and could have easily led to a completely innocent man losing his life.

“Rather than stopping to help the victim, Rothwell left him lying in the road. His only thoughts were for his own self-preservation.

“I welcome the fact that Rothwell received an immediate custodial sentence and a driving ban. He will also have to take an extended re-test before his is legally allowed back on the road.”