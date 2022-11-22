Police were called to reports a person had been shot in Birch Green Road at 6.10pm on Wednesday (November 9).

A man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound to his leg when emergency services arrived.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in Skelmersdale

Officers said they had been searching for Warren Williams since the incident and launched a public appeal to find him on Monday (November 21).

The day after the appeal was launched (November 22), police confirmed the 19-year-old had been found.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are really grateful to everyone who has provided information so far and we would continue to appeal to anyone who has information, saw anything suspicious or who has CCTV or other footage, to get in touch.”

A 21-year-old man from Skelmersdale who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has since been released on police bail.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 0274 of November 18.