Man spotted trespassing on railway tracks in Accrington told police he was 'looking for his false teeth'
A man who was “stumbling” along the railway tracks in Accrington told police he was “looking for his false teeth”.
By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 1:39pm
Police were dealing with a separate incident at Accrington railway station in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 19) when they spotted the man.
Officers said the 28-year-old man appeared to be “stumbling along the track in the dark”.
When he was approached by the police, he told them he was “looking for his false teeth”.
He was promptly arrested for trespassing on the railway.