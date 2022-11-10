Police were called to reports a person had been shot in Birch Green Road at 6.10pm on Wednesday (November 9).

A man in his 30s was subsequently found with a gunshot wound to his leg and taken to hospital.

His injury was “not thought to be life-threatening at this time.”

Officers confirmed no arrests had been made and enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Chief Insp Al Davies, of Lancashire Police, said: “We know that the local community will be concerned by this incident, and I want to make it very clear that gun crime will not be tolerated on our streets.

“Were you in the Birch Green Road area at the time? Did you witness anything suspicious?

“I would encourage anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward because it could be vital to our investigation.”

Police said they were treating the offence as a targeted attack but there would be extra patrols in the area over the coming days.

“Some areas are still closed off whilst we investigate, and we are aware that this will be causing some disruption,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We aim to get back to normality as soon as possible and we want to thank you for your co-operation during this time.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 1128 of November 9.