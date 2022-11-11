The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to Mr Ali-Khani’s murder at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday (November 9).

He had earlier pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.

What happened on Raikes Road?

Police were called to reports of an assault in Raikes Road at around 6.25pm on July 8.

Mr Ali-Khani, 27, from Preston, was found with stab wounds to the chest when emergency services arrived.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but later died.

A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to murdering Hiwa Ali-Khani in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A post-mortem examination found Mr Ali-Khani had died from his stab wounds.

Lancashire Police subsequently launched a murder inquiry and made a number of arrests.

Following an investigation, detectives discovered that Mr Ali-Khani had been waiting in his car, a blue Audi, when he was approached by the boy.

During the confrontation Mr Ali-Khani was stabbed to the leg and chest and collapsed on the street.

It is believed the attacker had been intending to target another man, who was also sat in a car on Raikes Road, and Mr Ali-Khani was tragically murdered in a case of mistaken identity.

The boy was later charged with murder.

When will the boy be sentenced?

Following his plea, he will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on November 29.

It was the second fatal stabbing in just over three weeks

The attack in Raikes Road followed the unrelated stabbing of Lee Dawson in Jutland Street at around 3am on Friday (June 17).