Teenager, 15, arrested after girl grabbed as she walked to school in Skelmersdale
A teenage boy has been arrested after a girl, 14, was grabbed as she walked to school in Skelmersdale.
The girl was walking on a path between Eskdale and Southway when she was approached by someone who offered her sweets at around 8.30am on Friday, June 25.
They then tried to grab her but she managed to wriggle free and run home where her family alerted the police.
Officers said the victim was physically unharmed and was supported by specially trained officers.
Today (July 1), police confirmed a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of kidnap in connection with the incident.
They have since been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 0283 of June 25.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
