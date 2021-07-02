Two armed men steal jewellery and cash after threatening victim with knife in Preston

The two men broke into the property in Watling Street Road shortly before 11am yesterday (July 1).

After threatening an occupant with a knife, police said the men made off with "a quantity of gold jewellery, a watch, a mobile phone and cash".

They were last seen running in the direction of Fulwood Barracks.

No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.

DC Richard Lenton, of Preston CID, said: "This was a shocking incident which occurred in the victim's home - a place where he was entitled to feel safe.

"We have got a dedicated team working to identify those individuals responsible and I would ask anyone who was in the area and may have seen anyone acting suspiciously around the time of the offence to get in touch.

"I would also ask people to check their CCTV and dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything which could assist our enquiries."

Officers added these kinds of incidents are "rare," they have increased patrols in the area as a precaution.

One of the suspects was slightly taller than the other, with brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a brown hoodie.

The second suspect was of a larger build and was wearing a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information has been asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0539 of July 1, 2021.