Young girl grabbed by man as she walked to school in Skelmersdale

The 14-year-old girl was walking on a path between Eskdale and Southway when she was approached by a man who offered her sweets at around 8.30am.

The man then tried to grab her but she managed to wriggle free and run home.

Officers said the victim was physically unharmed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Det Insp Vicky Cain, of South CID, said: "This must have been an extremely traumatic incident for this young girl and she is now being supported by specially trained officers.

"We have launched an investigation and we have a team of detectives who are following a number of lines of enquiry.

"I appreciate the concern that this incident may have caused in the area and I would reassure people that we are doing all we can to identify and apprehend the offender."

Extra police have been deployed in the area and residents have been encouraged to speak to an officer if they have any concerns.

The offender was described as a man who was approximately 5ft 9ins tall.

He was wearing all black clothing, including a hoodie with the hood pulled over his head and black Nike Air Force trainers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 0283 of June 25.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

