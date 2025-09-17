A teenage girl was rushed to hospital after she was stabbed in West Lancashire yesterday.

The 19-year-old was attacked in Dearden Way, Upholland, shortly after 8am and was found with wounds to her leg, ear and face.

Lancashire Police described the stabbing as an “isolated incident” and said the young woman’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Her attacker fled the scene and efforts are underway to identify the knifeman.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We know this may seem concerning to hear but, to reassure you, this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not thought to be any threat to the wider public.

"You will see our officers conducting enquiries in the area and, if you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to approach them as they carry out their duties."

Any information or footage that could help Lancashire Police can be reported via 101, quoting log 0203 of September 16.