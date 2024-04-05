Teenage boy, 16, arrested after police officer deliberately struck by stolen car in Blackburn hit-and-run
A teenager has been arrested after a police officer was deliberately struck by a stolen car in Blackburn.
A black Volkswagen Polo - registration PF73FJX - was stolen on New Chapel Street sometime between March 26 and April 2.
An officer was carrying out enquiries in the Mill Hill area of Blackburn on Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft.
Having spotted the car parked in Fred Pickering Place shortly after 11.50am, the officer went to the front of the vehicle to speak to the driver.
The car was then deliberately driven at the officer, causing him to go onto the bonnet and then onto the ground.
The Volkswagen then collided with a Seat Leon.
The officer was taken to hospital for treatment but police said his injuries were “not life-threatening”.
A a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, Section 18 assault and dangerous driving on Friday.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are continuing to look for the stolen Volkswagen.
“We would ask anybody with information or footage to contact us on 101, quoting log 484 of April 3, 2024.
“Report any sightings of the Volkswagen to us via 999.”