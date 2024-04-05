Four taken to court after using woman's lost driving licence to cover their crimes in Lancashire

By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Apr 2024, 15:10 BST
Four men and a woman were taken to court after they used details from a woman’s lost driving licence to cover up their crimes last year.

Having lost her driving licence, the victim’s details have been used to provide false information to the police, in order to avoid prosecution for driving offences.

Lancashire Police’s Safer Roads Unit investigated and all four were brought before the courts.

All four were brought before the courts and found guilty of providing false or misleading information

They were all found guilty of providing false or misleading information, in their absence:

  • In January, Charles Hardman, 71, of Agecroft Road West, Prestwich received six points on his licence, and was ordered to pay a £660 fine.
  •  In April, Safwan Adam, 36 of Bromley Street, Blackburn was disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £500 fine.
  •  In February, Zulfiqar Ali, 30 of Burnley Lodge Road, Leeds, was disqualified from driving for 48 months, and ordered to pay a £1283 fine.
  •  In October 2023, Mevish Yacub, 28, of Burnley Road, Leeds received six points on her licence and a £660 fine.

PC Emma Greenwood, of our Safer Roads Unit said: “The victim’s life was impacted by these people using her identity for criminal means.

“We welcome the punishments they have received recently.

“The Safer Roads Unit are committed to tackling these crimes, and should you choose to commit criminal driving offences, know that we will find out, and we will bring you to justice.”

