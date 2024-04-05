Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four men and a woman were taken to court after they used details from a woman’s lost driving licence to cover up their crimes last year.

Having lost her driving licence, the victim’s details have been used to provide false information to the police, in order to avoid prosecution for driving offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police’s Safer Roads Unit investigated and all four were brought before the courts.

All four were brought before the courts and found guilty of providing false or misleading information

They were all found guilty of providing false or misleading information, in their absence:

In January, Charles Hardman, 71, of Agecroft Road West, Prestwich received six points on his licence, and was ordered to pay a £660 fine.

In April, Safwan Adam, 36 of Bromley Street, Blackburn was disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £500 fine.

In February, Zulfiqar Ali, 30 of Burnley Lodge Road, Leeds, was disqualified from driving for 48 months, and ordered to pay a £1283 fine.

In October 2023, Mevish Yacub, 28, of Burnley Road, Leeds received six points on her licence and a £660 fine.

PC Emma Greenwood, of our Safer Roads Unit said: “The victim’s life was impacted by these people using her identity for criminal means.

“We welcome the punishments they have received recently.