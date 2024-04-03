Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A black Volkswagen Polo - registration PF73FJX - was stolen on New Chapel Street sometime between March 26 and 2nd April 2.

An officer was carrying out enquiries in the Mill Hill area of Blackburn on Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft.

Having spotted the car parked in Fred Pickering Place shortly after 11.50am, the officer went to the front of the vehicle to speak to the driver.

The car was deliberately driven at the officer on Fred Pickering Place in Blackburn (Credit: Google)

The car was then deliberately driven at the officer, causing him to go onto the bonnet and then onto the ground.

The Volkswagen then collided with a Seat Leon.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries were “not life-threatening”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “No arrests have been made at this time and we are continuing to search for the stolen Volkswagen.

“We would ask that you do not approach the vehicle if you see it parked up or engage with it if you see it being driven around.”

The driver of the stolen Volkswagen is described as being white, between 15 to 17-years-old, of slim build, with blonde/ brown curly hair which came down to his eyebrows.

His three passengers are described as being white and between 15 to 17-years-old. They were all dressed in black.

The public were urged to call 999 to report any sightings of the Volkswagen.

If you have any information or footage that could help police, call 101 quoting log 484 of April 3, 2024.