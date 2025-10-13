Suspect identified after woman followed and 'touched inappropriately' while walking dog in Buckshaw
On Friday police asked for help to identify and locate a man they wanted to speak to in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault in Buckshaw.
They were called at around 10am on Thursday, October 9, to a report that a woman had been out walking her dog in Buckshaw when she was approached by a man who started to ask her questions and touch her inappropriately before following her home.
A spokesperson for Chorley Police said: “We would like to thank you for your help with our appeal on Friday.
“Following enquiries and the information we received from that public appeal, we are now making a direct appeal for your help in locating Lewis Westwood, who we believe is linked to the incident mentioned above.”
They added: “You will see more officers out and about in the local area as we continue our search, if you have any information or concerns we encourage you to speak to them.”
Westwood, 31, is wanted in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault, and he is also wanted on recall to prison for breach of licence.
He is of slim build, and has connections to Buckshaw Village and Chorley.
If you see Westwood, please do not approach him.
For immediate sightings of Westwood, please call 999 quoting log 371 of 10th October. For any previous sightings, or if you have any information that could help us, please call 101 quoting log quoting log 371 of 10th October.