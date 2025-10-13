Police have identified a suspect in connection to an assault after a after woman was 'touched inappropriately' in public.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday police asked for help to identify and locate a man they wanted to speak to in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault in Buckshaw.

They were called at around 10am on Thursday, October 9, to a report that a woman had been out walking her dog in Buckshaw when she was approached by a man who started to ask her questions and touch her inappropriately before following her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Westwood, 31, is wanted by police in connection with an assault in Buckshaw Village after a woman was touched inappropriately while walking her dog | Chorley Police

A spokesperson for Chorley Police said: “We would like to thank you for your help with our appeal on Friday.

“Following enquiries and the information we received from that public appeal, we are now making a direct appeal for your help in locating Lewis Westwood, who we believe is linked to the incident mentioned above.”

They added: “You will see more officers out and about in the local area as we continue our search, if you have any information or concerns we encourage you to speak to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westwood, 31, is wanted in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault, and he is also wanted on recall to prison for breach of licence.

He is of slim build, and has connections to Buckshaw Village and Chorley.

If you see Westwood, please do not approach him.

For immediate sightings of Westwood, please call 999 quoting log 371 of 10th October. For any previous sightings, or if you have any information that could help us, please call 101 quoting log quoting log 371 of 10th October.