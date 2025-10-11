A woman was followed home after being “touched inappropriately” while out walking her dog in Buckshaw.

The woman had been approached by a man at around 10am who began asking her questions on Wednesday morning, police said.

He then began touching her inappropriately before following her home. He then left the area.

The incident was reported to police who have since launched an investigation and released CCTV images of a man they want to identify in connection with the assault.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “As part of our efforts you will see more officers out and about in the area this evening and into the weekend.

“If you have any information or concerns please feel free to speak to them.”

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information about the incident, should contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log number 0339 of October 9.

If you see anyone matching the man’s description, do not approach him but call 999 immediately.