A police investigation is underway after £5,000 in cash was stolen from a workmen’s van in Preston.

Builders were working on a property in Brackenbury Road, off Blackpool Road, when a man reportedly snatched the cash from inside their van at around 9.30am on Monday (October 6).

The theft was reported to police and city councillor Pav Akhtar, who represents Plungington, is appealing for any information that might help catch the thief and return the cash to local builder John Thompson.

The suspect was captured on CCTV at several points — from the scene of the theft on Blackpool Road, through Ripon Street, and later in the Ribbleton Lane and New Hall Lane areas of Preston.

The footage has been handed to Lancashire Police for investigation.

A picture of the suspect who was filmed on CCTV snatching the cash from the builders' van in Brackenbery Road, Preston on Monday, October 6 | Submitted

Cllr Akhtar told the Post: “Following the theft, the man was seen turning onto Blackpool Road, then proceeding up Dallas Street where he was captured on a doorbell camera, before being sighted again near the top of Cambridge Street by Ripon Street.”

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police quoting crime reference number LC-20251006-0465.

Lancashire Police were approached for further details.