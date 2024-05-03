Speeding driver, 23, who caused fatal collision on Whins Lane in Lancashire jailed
A speeding driver who killed a man on a country road in Lancashire has been jailed.
Jonathan Lyle was driving a Seat Leon in excess of the speed limit on Whins Lane in Simonstone on April 20, 2022.
He ended up colliding with the back of a Land Rover Defender which was turning off into a private estate.
The impact caused the Land Rover to turn on its side and the roof collided with a concrete post.
The driver of the Defender, 56-year-old Nicholas Starkie, died at the scene.
Witnesses described Lyle’s manner of driving leading up to and just prior to the collision, as reckless and stupid.
Lyle, 23, formerly of Newton Street, Burnley, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.
He was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and banned from driving for three years at Burnley Crown Court on May 3.
Passing sentence, Judge Dodd described Lyle as “immature” and stated the way he had driven as a “tragedy waiting to happen”.
In a statement, Mr Starkie’s family said: “The custodial sentence today will not bring Nick back, however it does provide us with some closure knowing the person responsible is now in prison.
“We hope it will serve as a strong message to those out there that driving in such a manner has consequences, and you should never think rural roads are to be used like racetracks.”
Sgt Helen Parkinson. of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, hoped the sentence would serve as a reminder to all drivers to be aware of their surroundings.
“Nick was a loving husband, father, son and friend to many within the local community,” Sgt Parkinson added.
“Although many lanes are governed by the national speed limit this is not always the most appropriate speed for the lay-out of the road.
“Please drive to the conditions and slow down. It is better to get to your destination a few seconds later than to never arrive at all.”