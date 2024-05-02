Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been given life sentences for murdering a man inside the home they shared in Nelson.

Following a three-week trial at Preston Crown Court, Laimonas Prascevicius and Rimantas Vystartas were today found guilty of murdering 53-year-old Andrej Minin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrej was found dead at the bottom of the stairs of a property in Fir Street at around 5.20am on November 5.

Laimonas Prascevicius (left) and Rimantas Vystartas (right) were given life sentences for murdering a man in Nelson (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A post-mortem examination found that Andrej died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Enquiries revealed that Andrej had been severely beaten, kicked and stamped on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His body was then dragged to the bottom of the stairs in an attempt to cover up his murder.

The distribution of Andrej’s blood found on the trousers of Prascevicius and Vystartas showed that they were responsible for the fatal assault.

Read More Drug gang who supplied cocaine across Lancashire jailed for 30 years

Prascevicius and Vystartas denied any responsibility or involvement in Andrej’s death.

Their denials were rejected by the jury.

A CCTV image of Andrej Minin. A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of blunt force trauma (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Prascevicius, 54, of Ball Street, Nelson, and Vystartas, 54, of Rigby Street, Nelson, were both sentenced to life imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge, Mr Justice Lavender, ordered both men to serve a minimum tariff of 19 years.

Det Chief Insp Tracey McMurdo, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This was a brutal and cowardly attack committed against a vulnerable man in his own home.

“Rather than seek help for a man they once called a friend, Prascevicius and Vystartas instead sought to cover their tracks by moving his body.