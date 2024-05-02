Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been charged after a man was stabbed with a machete in Ashton.

Police were called to a report of men fighting in the Ashford Road area shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds when officers arrived.

Officers closed Birkdale Drive and Ashford Road - off Blackpool Road in Ashton - after a man was stabbed in the street shortly after 6am.

He remained in hospital for treatment on Thursday. His injuries are “serious” but not thought to be life-threatening.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident.

Daniel Herd, 28, of Lansdown Hill, Preston was later charged with Section 18 wounding, possession of a blade and possession of an offensive weapon,

Richard Dimelow, 31, of Blackpool Road, Preston, was also charged with Section 18 wounding and possession of a blade.

They will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Anyone with information about the assault should call police on 101, quoting log 229 of May 1.