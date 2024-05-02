Two people charged after man stabbed with machete on Ashford Road in Preston
Two people have been charged after a man was stabbed with a machete in Ashton.
Police were called to a report of men fighting in the Ashford Road area shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.
A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds when officers arrived.
He remained in hospital for treatment on Thursday. His injuries are “serious” but not thought to be life-threatening.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident.
Daniel Herd, 28, of Lansdown Hill, Preston was later charged with Section 18 wounding, possession of a blade and possession of an offensive weapon,
Richard Dimelow, 31, of Blackpool Road, Preston, was also charged with Section 18 wounding and possession of a blade.
They will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
Anyone with information about the assault should call police on 101, quoting log 229 of May 1.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.