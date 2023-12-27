Speed checks carried in Henthorn Road and Eshton Terrace Clitheroe reveal 28 vehicles breaking the limit.
The checks were carried out by a PSCO and a Community Road Watch volunteer on Henthorn Road and Eshton Terrace. In the one hour on Henthorn, 15 vehicles were exceeding 25 mph, the highest being 31 mph. On Eshton Terrace, 13 vehicles were exceeding 25 mph, the highest being 32 mph. The legal limit for both roads is 20mph.
A police spokesman said: “Both these areas have been highlighted as being of concern.
“This is the third time doing the CRW in these areas and we do them in response to complaints from the public. We will continue to monitor speeding in these and other areas around your community.”