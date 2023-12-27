Speed checks carried out this morning in Clitheroe revealed 28 vehicles were breaking the limit.

The checks were carried out by a PSCO and a Community Road Watch volunteer on Henthorn Road and Eshton Terrace. In the one hour on Henthorn, 15 vehicles were exceeding 25 mph, the highest being 31 mph. On Eshton Terrace, 13 vehicles were exceeding 25 mph, the highest being 32 mph. The legal limit for both roads is 20mph.

A police spokesman said: “Both these areas have been highlighted as being of concern.

