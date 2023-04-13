What happened?

Police were called to a report of an aggravated burglary at an address in Scorton Avenue at around 6.50pm on Monday (April 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported three men had stormed a flat and assaulted a man before making off from the scene.

Six people were arrested after police launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Blackpool

Officers attended the incident and spoke with the victim, John Hutchinson, 44, from Blackpool.

At 9.10pm, police were called by the ambulance service after Mr Hutchinson suffered a suspected cardiac arrest at his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment, but sadly later died.

A post-mortem examination established he had died from internal injuries after the earlier assault.

The victim sadly died in hospital after he was assaulted during an aggravated burglary in Scorton Avenue (Credit: Google)

His next of kin have been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who has been arrested?

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They are:

- a 33-year-old man from Prescot

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- a 36-year-old man from Liverpool

- a 47-year-old man from Blackpool

- a 33-year-old man also from Blackpool

A 34-year-old woman from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All five remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon (April 13).

A 34-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and released.

What have Lancashire Police said?

Det Chief Insp Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “We have launched a murder investigation following the death of John Hutchinson in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are very much with Mr Hutchinson’s family at this very sad and difficult time.

“While we have made several arrests, we are very keen to speak to anyone with information or any witnesses who can assist our enquiries.

“Were you in the Scorton Avenue area around the time of the assault? Did you see anyone in the area acting suspiciously? Please come forward and speak to police.”

Detectives said they were particularly interested in a grey Ford Fiesta car, registration SG18 BGU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers believe this vehicle travelled to Blackpool from the Merseyside area on Monday.

“This vehicle is now in possession of police but if you saw this vehicle on April 10, please come forward,” Det Chief Insp Fallows added.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log 1207 of April 10.