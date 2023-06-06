News you can trust since 1886
Shops caught red-handed selling alcohol to children just weeks after knife sting in Lancashire

Several shop workers were fined after being caught selling booze to children in Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:37 BST

It comes just weeks after five shops were caught selling knives to children during an under-age sales operation.

15 premises were visited across Chorley and South Ribble as part of Operation Sceptre – a national intensive week of action to tackle knife-crime.

Of the 15 retail premises visited, 10 challenged the underage cadets for identification before refusing to sell the items.

Several shops were caught selling alcohol to children in LancashireSeveral shops were caught selling alcohol to children in Lancashire
Officers from the police licensing team, Lancashire County Council Trading Standards, Chorley Council Licensing and South Ribble Borough Council Licensing visited the five shops again for another test purchase on June 2 – this time for alcohol.

Another five shops were also visited during the operation.

Three of the ten premises were subsequently caught selling alcohol to the underage test purchasers.

Staff at the three premises were issued with £90 fixed penalty notices and a full inspection of the premises was completed.

“We are now looking to apply to the local authorities for a formal review of the premises licence. This could result in revocation of an alcohol licence,” PC Ste Connolly said.

“All Licensed Premises have an obligation to uphold the Licensing Objectives of the Prevention of Crime & Disorder and the Protection of Children Against Harm.

“Where there is evidence of a premises failing these responsibilities, we will take robust action.”

If you have any information or concerns around a licensed premises selling alcohol to children, call 101, submit a report online via https://orlo.uk/z8LPK or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.