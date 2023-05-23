What happened during the operation?

The exercise aimed to ensure that local businesses were complying with legislation and that those under the age of 18 are unable to purchase knives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 15 retail premises visited, 10 challenged the underage cadets for identification before refusing to sell the items.

Chorley and South Ribble Police issue warnings after under-age knife sales operation.

The five who sold the items without challenge are being dealt with, according to police.

What do the police say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PS Paul Harrison from Chorley and South Ribble Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Selling knives to children is not only against the law but can also put these children at risk.

“We will take robust action against those who disregard their responsibilities when it comes to refusing sales to under-18s. We can never become complacent. If you have any information on young people purchasing knives in local shops, please do contact us so that we can take appropriate action.”

What else is being done to tackle knife crime?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the work to support #OpSceptre, officers have also carried out weapons sweeps and educational school visits to raise awareness of the consequences of carrying a knife.

How you can help