Knife crime: Police issue warnings after under-age knife sales operation across Chorley and South Ribble

Chorley and South Ribble Police and cadets from across the area conducted an under-age sales operation last week as part of Operation Sceptre, a national intensive week of action to tackle knife-crime.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read

What happened during the operation?

The exercise aimed to ensure that local businesses were complying with legislation and that those under the age of 18 are unable to purchase knives.

Of the 15 retail premises visited, 10 challenged the underage cadets for identification before refusing to sell the items.

Chorley and South Ribble Police issue warnings after under-age knife sales operation.
The five who sold the items without challenge are being dealt with, according to police.

What do the police say?

PS Paul Harrison from Chorley and South Ribble Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Selling knives to children is not only against the law but can also put these children at risk.

“We will take robust action against those who disregard their responsibilities when it comes to refusing sales to under-18s. We can never become complacent. If you have any information on young people purchasing knives in local shops, please do contact us so that we can take appropriate action.”

What else is being done to tackle knife crime?

As part of the work to support #OpSceptre, officers have also carried out weapons sweeps and educational school visits to raise awareness of the consequences of carrying a knife.

How you can help

If you have any information about knife crime in your area, call 101 or report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.