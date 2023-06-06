Preston court: man, 60, charged with making thousands of indecent images of children
A Chorley man has been charged with a string of child sex offences.
Martin Livesey, of Balcarres Road, is accused of making 1,145 of the most serious category of indecent images of children. The 60-year-old is also said to have made 878 indecent images of children classed as category B and C, as well as 14 extreme images featuring animals and three prohibited images of children.
All the offences are alleged to have taken placed during a three-day period between July 20 and 23 in 2020. He is yet to formally enter a plea but magistrates sent the case to Preston Crown Court for trial, starting on June 14.
Livesey was remanded on bail, with a condition that he does live at an address where anyone under the age of 18 resides.