Preston court: man, 60, charged with making thousands of indecent images of children

The 60-year-old from Chorley will face a trial over alleged offences dating back to 2020.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

A Chorley man has been charged with a string of child sex offences.

Martin Livesey, of Balcarres Road, is accused of making 1,145 of the most serious category of indecent images of children. The 60-year-old is also said to have made 878 indecent images of children classed as category B and C, as well as 14 extreme images featuring animals and three prohibited images of children.

All the offences are alleged to have taken placed during a three-day period between July 20 and 23 in 2020. He is yet to formally enter a plea but magistrates sent the case to Preston Crown Court for trial, starting on June 14.

Livesey was remanded on bail, with a condition that he does live at an address where anyone under the age of 18 resides.