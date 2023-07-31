What happened?

Officers were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance in Railway Road at around 12.05am on Saturday (July 29).

Matthew Daulby, 19, was found a short distance away with stab injuries.

Matthew Daulby sadly died in hospital following a stabbing in Ormskirk (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem examination conducted on Monday morning (July 31) established the cause of Mr Daulby’s death was a stab wound.

Paying tribute to Matthew, his family said: “Matthew was the most compassionate, loving and funny young man with a bright future ahead of him.

“He adored his family, and cared for them with utmost loyalty. He loved spending time with them and gave his love so generously, making sure everyone knew how much he loved them.

“He had a zest for life and was always looking forward to holidays with his family and friends. He was surrounded by love from his family and we will miss him every day, for the rest of our lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second 19-year-old man was also treated for stab injuries but police said they were “not serious”.

He was later discharged from hospital.

Who has been arrested?

An 18-year-old man from Scarisbrick was arrested on Sunday night (July 30) on suspicion of murder.

He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon (July 31).

A 20-year-old man from Ormskirk was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday morning.

He also remained in custody on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Melling were arrested on suspicion of affray.

They were later released on bail until October 14.

What have Lancashire Police said?

Police urged anyone with information or CCTV footage which could help them with their investigation to come forward.

Officers said they were keen to hear from anybody who had footage from Railway Road and surrounding streets in the minutes before the altercation took place and the minutes after.

Det Chief Insp Andy Fallows, from the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and my thoughts remain with Matthew’s loved ones at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everybody who has provided information and footage so far.

“This incident has understandably appalled the community and their ongoing support is very much appreciated.”

He added: “Although we have now made four arrests, there are further individuals we are looking to identify and speak to.

“This investigation is fast paced and is still very much in its infancy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 1007 of July 29.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.