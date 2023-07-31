Matthew Wilkinson, 29, was jailed in May after pleading guilty to rape and assault by penetration in December last year.

The 29-year-old was originally sentenced to four years and ten months in prison at Preston Crown Court, but the victim and her family criticised the length of the jail term as ‘unduly lenient’.

The victim and her family wrote to Katherine Fletcher, MP for South Ribble, who asked the Attorney General’s office to refer Wilkinson’s sentence to the Unduly Lenient Scheme.

Matthew Wilkinson, 29, formerly of Grasmere Grove, Whittle-le-Woods near Chorley – who goes by the name Grant – admitted raping and sexual assaulting a woman at her Leyland home after a New Year's Eve party in December 2022

At a hearing in London on Friday (July 28), three judges decided Wilkinson’s sentence was “unduly lenient”.

Lord Justice William Davis and Mr Justices Butcher and Lickley extended his prison sentence by more than two years, to six years and nine months.

Local MP Ms Fletcher, who helped raised the issue with the Attorney General, told the Post: “I am really pleased the Attorney General’s office has made this decision after I asked them to look at Wilkinson's sentence.

“I shared the victim and her family’s anger that this jail term was far too little for such a very serious offence against a woman in her home.

“I have been in touch with the victim and her family and I praise them for their courage and tenacity in not allowing this matter to rest.”

Justice for victim who was let down by the court system

The woman had been asleep and woke to find Wilkinson raping her. She called the police and he was arrested later that morning.

He was sentenced to four years and 10 months at Preston Crown Court in May but the victim and her family criticised the length of the sentence, saying Wilkinson will likely be out in just two years.

The victim's family had urged prosecutors to apply for the sentence to be reviewed by the Court of Appeal, saying they felt "let down by the court system."

The woman's husband, who admits he "lost it" in court when the sentence was read out, told the Post: "I feel betrayed and so do the rest of our family. This isn't justice for my wife. He will be out in two years.

"After the court case our barrister was disgusted by the length of sentence and said it should be appealed. I lost it in court when the judge announced what the sentence was. I was just fuming and all our relatives who were there were in absolute shock.

"As a family we are appalled and we want this case to be reviewed. It is far too lenient for what he has put her through.