A teenager has died in hospital after a double stabbing in Lancashire.
By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Jul 2023, 17:38 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services could not save the 19-year-old after the attack in Ormskirk town centre just after midnight.

Another man, also aged 19-year, was also taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have arrested two 19 year old men on suspicion of affray and they remain in custody.

Police have arrested two men after a 19 year old died following a stabbing incident in OrmskirkPolice have arrested two men after a 19 year old died following a stabbing incident in Ormskirk
A spokesperson from Lancashire constabulary said officers were called to Railway Road in the town centre at 12.05am on Saturday after reports of an “ongoing disturbance” involving “a number of males”.

They said: “A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Maghull have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

"They remain in custody at this time. A significant area within the town centre has been secured as a crime scene.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101.