Search takes place for missing Preston man last seen a week ago
A search is under way for a missing man from Preston who disappeared a week ago.
Daniel Sergeant, 42, was last seen on the morning of the Wednesday, August 25, say police.
Prior to his disappearance, he was seen wearing a black hooded top, green shorts and trainers.
Lancashire Police say they are concerned for Daniel's welfare and want to make sure he is safe and well.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the force on 101, quoting log number LC-20210826-0605.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.