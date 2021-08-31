Search takes place for missing Preston man last seen a week ago

Daniel Sergeant, 42, was last seen on the morning of the Wednesday, August 25, say police.

Prior to his disappearance, he was seen wearing a black hooded top, green shorts and trainers.

Lancashire Police say they are concerned for Daniel's welfare and want to make sure he is safe and well.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the force on 101, quoting log number LC-20210826-0605.

