Public urged to call 999 if they spot Lancashire prisoner on the run from police

Police are warning the public not to approach a wanted man who has absconded from prison in Lancashire.

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 11:36 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 11:39 am

John Foreman, 32, who has links to Burnley, absconded from HMP Kirkham on Sunday (May 30).

A coordinated search for him is ongoing and detectives are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any immediate sightings to 999.

The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 11ins, of a slight build, with cropped brown hair and blue eyes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers say he also has a scar on his forehead and a seven-inch scar on his stomach.

People are asked to report non-immediate sightings to 101, quoting log 1563 of May 30, 2021.

John Foreman, 32, who has links to Burnley, is wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham. Pic: Lancashire Police