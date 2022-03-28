Public urged not to approach Preston man wanted in connection with drugs offences

Cameron Farley, from Preston, has been wanted in connection with drugs offences since March 9.

The 20-year-old is also wanted for failing to appear at court charged with possession of a knife.

"If you see him, or know where he is, we would urge you not to approach him,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen Cameron Farley, 20, from Preston? (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Farley is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, of proportionate build, with brown eyes and short, dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue zipped top with a light blue logo and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

Officers said he may also be in possession of a black bike.

Farley has links to the Broadgate, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham areas of Preston and has recently been in the Lancaster area.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the police by emailing [email protected] or calling 01772 209 940.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.