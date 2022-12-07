News you can trust since 1886
£500 stolen from Birkacre Garden Centre in Chorley prompting Lancashire Police to launch CCTV appeal

Police launched an appeal to identify two people after £500 was stolen from a garden centre in Chorley.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 2:47pm

Around £500 was stolen from Birkacre Garden Centre in Birkacre Road in recent weeks, police said.

On Wednesday (December 7), officers released CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the theft.

Police believe these two people could have information that may help them following a theft at Birkacre Garden Centre in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise these individuals?

“The investigation is ongoing, and we believe this couple may be able to assist us with our enquiries.”

If you recognise the individuals, call police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting LC-20221128-0491.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.