£500 stolen from Birkacre Garden Centre in Chorley prompting Lancashire Police to launch CCTV appeal
Police launched an appeal to identify two people after £500 was stolen from a garden centre in Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Dec 2022, 2:47pm
Around £500 was stolen from Birkacre Garden Centre in Birkacre Road in recent weeks, police said.
On Wednesday (December 7), officers released CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the theft.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise these individuals?
“The investigation is ongoing, and we believe this couple may be able to assist us with our enquiries.”
If you recognise the individuals, call police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting LC-20221128-0491.