Five youths aged between 12 and 17 arrested as Lancashire Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Preston
A group of youths were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including drugs supply in Preston.
Five young people aged between 12 and 17 were detained following a crackdown on antisocial behaviour in central Preston on Tuesday (December 6).
The group were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage, burglary, and drugs supply.
PC Mark Bickley, from Preston Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The police in Preston have very good partnerships with businesses and other organisations around Preston City Centre, and as a community we are committed to tackling antisocial behaviour together.
“We are liaising with Lancashire Child and Youth Services as well as other statutory agencies, and other young people will be attending custody soon.
“In the meantime, we are confident that Preston remains a safe place to visit.”
