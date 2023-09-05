News you can trust since 1886
Probe continues into Chorley robbery which saw man threatened with knives after stopping to help woman

An investigation continues into a robbery which saw a man threatened with knives after stopping to help a woman in Clayton-le-Woods.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Sep 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:33 BST
The victim was driving along Chorley Old Road when he saw a woman standing in the middle of the road at around 5.20pm on Wednesday, August 30.

He stopped to ask if she needed assistance, at which point two men appeared and threatened him with knives.

They took his phone while the woman leaned into the car and took his wallet which contained his bank card and loose change.

The robbery occurred near the closed down Dog Inn pub in Chorley Old Road (Credit: Google)
One of the men then punched the victim in the head before they fled the scene.

Officers on Tuesday (September 5) launched a renewed appeal for information and urged any eyewitnesses to come forward.

Det Chief Ged Haselden, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are keen to identify any witnesses and vehicles which were in the area – particularly a burnt orange-coloured VW Golf and a white Audi SUV.

“Anyone with dashcam footage from the area between 5.20pm and 5.40pm on August 30, please contact us.

“This was a robbery with knives involved and we want to bring the offenders to justice.”

Three people were arrested on suspicion of robbery around an hour after the incident.

They were:

- a 40-year-old woman from Chorley

- a 37-year-old man from Chorley

- a 41-year-old man from Preston

They were later bailed following further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1223 of August 30.