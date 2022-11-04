Broughton High School Ofsted: Preston high school received a faultless 'outstanding' inspection
A secondary school in Preston has been praised by Ofsted in yet another ‘outstanding’ report.
Broughton High School was inspected on September 27, and was classed as ‘outstanding’ across all categories in its report released on October 31. At its last full inspection, in February 2012, the school was also rated ‘outstanding’, following a ‘good’ classification in 2007.
What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Broughton High School?
Ofsted starts its report by saying “[p]upils at this school are provided with an exceptional education” and they describe coming to Broughton as “being part of a happy and safe family.”
Most Popular
Inspectors go on to say that pupils are kind, understanding of each other’s differences, “become expert readers” and “thrive academically, socially and emotionally”, including those with SEND.
Teachers have high ambitions for students, resolve any incidents of bullying quickly, and make sure that no child is left behind in terms of their learning.
Subject curriculums are described as “consistently excellent”, and “pupils study a wide range of subjects that meet their needs, interests and set them up extremely well for their future lives.”
The school’s extra-curricular opportunities were also praised, with an “impressive selection of activities” and “a spectacular range of sporting and music opportunities”, whilst there is “an exceptional personal development programme.”
What does Broughton High School need to improve on according to Ofsted?
Ofsted does not mention anything that needs improving at the school.
What does Broughton High School say about their latest rating?
Headteacher, David Botes said: ‘We are delighted with our recent Ofsted judgement which is testament to the hard work and efforts of the staff, pupils, governors and parents at Broughton High School.’