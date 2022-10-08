Every week, Preston Magistrates Court releases the names and details of people who have been convicted and sentenced over crimes they have committed in the Preston and central Lancashire. The details of these offences are also included in the data.

Why do people appear at Magistrates Court instead of Crown Court?

The vast majority of offences are dealt with at magistrates court, with only the most serious offences, such murder and rape, being heard at Crown Court in front of a judge. Magistrates and district judges deal most others, including minor offences such as motoring offences, minor criminal damage and common assault not causing significant injury. They will also deal with more serious offences such a burglary and drug offences but will then pass the case to a higher court should they feel they do not have sufficient sentencing powers.

Preston Magistrates' Court

Magistrates will also pass the serious – or indictable – offences such as murder, rape and kidnapping, to the Crown Court.

Why are these charges being published days after they were heard at Preston Magistrates Court?

Officials at Preston Magistrates Court make information on people convicted and sentenced available publicly and to the media shortly after the completion of the sentencing. However, the information must first be validated by those officials to ensure it is correct and this can sometimes take many days. The Post then publishes the information as soon as is reasonably possible.

Who has been convicted of summary offences at Preston Magistrates Court on September 21 and 22?

Here are the names, ages and addresses, which we publish to avoid wrongful identification, of 22 people convicted of summary offences at Preston Magistrates. The names are listed in alphabetical order:

Emmanuel Akanwo, 43, of HMP Preston, Preston: Preston committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely used a bank card belonging to Mohammed Shabeeb, intending to make a gain, namely £23 - committed to prison for four weeks and to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £128.

Jamie Benjamin Blackburn, 20, of Dark Lane, Mawdesley: when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test - 12 month community order, including a drug rehabilitation requirement and to have treatment for drug dependency; fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £114 and To pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Daniel Bond, 28, of Wray Crescent, Leyland: failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Doncaster Magistrates Court - fined £200.

Vasile Burtea, 50, of Lutwidge Avenue, Preston: drove a motor vehicle on a road namely St Georges road while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence - fined £300, pay £205 in costs and victim surcharge, and six penalty points on driving licence.

Marius Ciornei, 44, of Geoffrey Street, Preston: driving without insurance - fined £660, ordered to pay £90 costs and six penalty points on driving licence.

Kinsley Cairns, 24, Larch Lane, Cottam, Preston: acting together with Levi Walsh, Adam Patel, Cameron Parkinson entered as a trespasser a building, namely Higher Walton Post Office, with intent to steal - committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Turki Abdullah Al Dosari, 23, of Craggs Row, Preston: driving without insurance - fined £660, ordered to pay £90 costs and six penalty points on driving licence.

Peter Evans, 46, of Blythe Road, Preston: drove a motor vehicle, namely a Mercedes, on A675 Belmont Rd/High Street in excess of the 30mph speed limit - fined £138, ordered to pay £90 costs and three penalty points on driving licence.

William Jack Hall, 31, Skitham Lane, Out Rawcliffe, Preston: failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Manchester City Magistrates Court - to carry out unpaid work for 125 hours within the next 12 months and pay £60 costs.

Daniel Hall, 34, Aspenwood Close Bamber Bridge Preston: driving after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit - £500 fine, £285 costs and victim surcharge, and banned from driving for 15 months.

Stephen Christopher Holt, 33, Cobden Street, Chorley: used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour - fined £120 and to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Courtney Hutchinson, 19, of Badgers Croft, Preston: assaulted Hannah Lindsay, thereby occasioning her, actual bodily harm - 12 months community order, £150 compensation, and £180 surcharge to fund victim services and pay for court costs.

Paul Kileen, 43, Hodder Brook, Ribbleton, Preston: assaulted Guy Nellany by beating him - 12 months conditional discharge, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Zita Luomoniene, 52, of Fox Lane Leyland: drove a motor vehicle on a road, namely St Marys Street, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - fined £392, ordered to pay £247 in costs and victim surcharge, banned from driving for 20 months.

David Luke, 41, of Church Lane, Goosnargh, Preston: drove a motor vehicle namely Church Lane, Goosnargh, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - fined £400, ordered to page £245 in costs and victim surcharge, and banned from driving for 12 months.

Orsolya Judit Molnar, 31, Back Mount Street, Chorley: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - fined £660, ordered to pay £90 costs, and six penalty points on driving licence.

Jordan Morgan, 28, of HM Prison Lancaster Farms, Lancaster: without reasonable excuse, you sent Facebook messages to Jodie Harrison, which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order - committed to prison for four weeks concurrent and to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £128.

Michael James Stringfellow Murphy, 35, Woodville Street, Leyland: assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him - six months conditional discharge, £50 compensation, £26 victim surcharge.

Cameron Joseph Parkinson, 23, of Lockside Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston: assaulted Joanne Lowe by beating her; resisted a police officer in the execution of her duty - committed to prison for four weeks and to pay compensation of £50.

Shane Rimmer, 29, of Thornfield Avenue, Ribbleton, Preston: drove a motor vehicle on a road, namely St Georges Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - fined £350, ordered to pay £225 in costs and victim surcharge, and banned from driving for 17 months.

Hafsah Talati, 38, Regent Drive, Fulwood, Preston: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - fined £200, ordered to pay £90 costs, and six penalty points on driving licence.