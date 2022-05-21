Preston Magistrates' Court

Ratu Radoke, 44, Bowland Place, Ribbleton: assault by beating - £50 compensation, £95 surcharge, £85 costs.

Craig Lee Wall, 34, Kimberley Close, Freckleton: failed to comply with the requirements of a community order - 12 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, £200 fine.

Jamie Lee Liptrott, 35, Crook Street, Chorley: failed to comply with the requirements of a community order - 12 months community order.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sanit Parmar, 19, Chester Road, Preston: driving without due care and attention - £80 fine, £34 surcharge, £60 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Liam Anthony Robinson, 23, Tramway Lane, Bamber Bridge: driving without due care and attention - £346 fine, £35 surcharge, £110 costs, disqualified from driving for 28 days.

James Nielson, 25, Castlehey, Skelmersdale: possession of an offensive weapon - 26 weeks imprisonment, £128 victim surcharge.

Malik Shakquel Hussain, 24, Herbert Street, Leyland: driving while disqualified - disqualified from driving for six months, 12 months community order, £95 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Liam Martin, 32, Gillett Street, Preston: criminal damage to a motor vehicle - 12 month community order, £250 compensation,