Ratu Radoke, 44, Bowland Place, Ribbleton: assault by beating - £50 compensation, £95 surcharge, £85 costs.
Craig Lee Wall, 34, Kimberley Close, Freckleton: failed to comply with the requirements of a community order - 12 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, £200 fine.
Jamie Lee Liptrott, 35, Crook Street, Chorley: failed to comply with the requirements of a community order - 12 months community order.
Sanit Parmar, 19, Chester Road, Preston: driving without due care and attention - £80 fine, £34 surcharge, £60 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.
Liam Anthony Robinson, 23, Tramway Lane, Bamber Bridge: driving without due care and attention - £346 fine, £35 surcharge, £110 costs, disqualified from driving for 28 days.
James Nielson, 25, Castlehey, Skelmersdale: possession of an offensive weapon - 26 weeks imprisonment, £128 victim surcharge.
Malik Shakquel Hussain, 24, Herbert Street, Leyland: driving while disqualified - disqualified from driving for six months, 12 months community order, £95 victim surcharge, £200 costs.
Liam Martin, 32, Gillett Street, Preston: criminal damage to a motor vehicle - 12 month community order, £250 compensation,
Lee Cannon, 37, Friary Close, Kirkham: failed to provide information relating to the identity of a driver suspected of committing an offence - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.