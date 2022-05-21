As cordons remain in place on Church Street following the massive blaze a number of roads are still closed and The Taste of Carnival event due to take place today on the Flag Market has now been cancelled.

The fire ripped through the Church Street building on Thursday night with firefighters spending several hours bringing the blaze under control.

Smoke could be seen billowing from miles with search dogs brought in to explore the building.

An end of an era as inspectors survey the remnants

Emergency demolition work at the site is expected to be complete by Monday.

It is expected that roads at the front and rear of Church St and Syke Street will also be closed until Monday evening.

Lancashire Police have confirmed that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a joint investigation with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.