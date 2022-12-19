Every week, Preston Magistrates Court releases the names and details of people who have been convicted and sentenced over crimes they have committed in the Preston and central Lancashire. The details of these offences are also included in the data.

Here are 26 people convicted of summary offences at Preston Magistrates between November 28 and December 2 (people sentenced in during the week commencing November 7 are HERE).

John Buckley, 30, HMP Lancaster Farms: assaulted an emergency worker, namely Police Constable, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him - eight weeks imprisonment, £128 surcharge.

Preston Magistrates' Court

Benjamin Shaun Cromie, 29, Skeffington Road Preston - failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Lancashire Magistrates Court - carry out unpaid work for 127 hours within the next twelve months.

Kylie Bradshaw Taylor, 27, Daniel Fold Lane Catterall: failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Lancashire Magistrates Court - £110 fine.

Anthony Alan Thomas Eastham, 30, Brock Road Chorley: used towards to Liam Campbell threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him - 12 month community order, £114 surcharge, £85 costs.

Neil Francis, 48, Carfield, Skelmersdale: driving without insurance - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs.

A number of people were convicted of motoring offences

Nicole Gee, 26, Jeffrey Square, Blackpool: driving without insurance - £120 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Lewis Robert Harrison, 35, Clevedon Road, Ingol, Preston: driving without insurance - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Ellis Morley, 27, Higher Walton Road, Walton-le-Dale: unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a person, namely Jordan Grogan - committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, compensation of £500, £128 surcharge.

Liam James Wilson, 24, Coronation Way, Lancaster: had in your possession 1.84 Grams of Ketamine, a controlled drug of class B - Fined £230, £34 surcharge, £85 costs.

Police making an arrest

Brandon Finch, 22, Skipton Street, Morecambe: driving without insurance, driving with excess alcohol - 12 month community order, £114 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.

Graham Hughes, 60, Town End Close, Ormskirk: assault by beating - 12 months conditional discharge, £26 surcharge.

Conna James O’Grady, 27, Mill Lane, Coppull, Chorley: failed to provide a breath specimen when required by a police officer - £450 fine, £180 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 18 months.

Jamie Marvill, 24, Croasdale Avenue, Ribbleton, Preston: being the subject of a football banning order failed to surrender your passport - £369 fine, £148 surcharge, £85 costs.

Police on patrol

Anthony Ronald Wilkes, 37, Leyland Lane, Leyland: driving with excess alcohol - £200 fine, £80 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 36 months.

Samuel Harrison, 26, Talbot Drive, Euxton, Chorley: driving while under the influence of a controlled substance - £120 fine, £48 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.

John James Helm, 33, Stockdale Crescent, Bamber Bridge - driving while under the influence of a controlled drug, namely cocaine - £120 fine, £48 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.

Ross David Olerenshaw, 39, Buttercup Drive, Leyland: driving while disqualified - £980 fine, £98 surcharge, £85 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Dieter Lewis Roddy, 28, Brindle Close, Lancaster: driving while under the influence of a controlled drug, namely cocaine - £120 fine, £48 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 21 months.

Ryan Michael Keenan, 32, Shelley Road, Ashton on Ribble, Preston: with intent to cause Cassandra Henry harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour - six month curfew order, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

Grant Millar, 25, Lyndon Close, Cottam, Preston: with intent to cause Agnieszka and Ryszard Zacharczk harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour (the court finds that this offence was both racially and religiously aggravated): £270 fine, £34 surcharge, £200 cost.

Grant Alvan, 46, Maudland Road, Blackpool: driving without insurance - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs,six penalty points on driving licence.

Karen Bradley, 48, Sulby Grove, Ribbleton, Preston: driving while using a hand-held mobile phone, driving without insurance - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, eight penalty points on driving licence.

Oscar Blake Twitchett, 25, Bush Lane Freckleton Preston: used a motor vehicle when its condition, namely front offside bumper and panel damage, light cluster smashed and bumper protruding, was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person - £207 fine, £34 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Daniel Scott Walker, 46, All Saints Road, Lytham St. Annes: driving with excess alcohol - £162 fine, banned from driving for 20 months.

Craig John William Erfmann, 47, Fir Tree Close, Chorley: driving without due care and attention - £600 fine, £60 surcharge, £110 costs, nine penalty points on driving licence.

Craig Liptrot, 40, Waterside, Euxton, Chorley: driving without insurance - £120 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

