Every week, Preston Magistrates Court releases the names and details of people who have been convicted and sentenced over crimes they have committed in the Preston and central Lancashire. The details of these offences are also included in the data.

Here are 17 people convicted of summary offences at Preston Magistrates between October 17 and 21 (people sentenced in during the week commencing October 17 are HERE).

Simon McCormick, 40, Cunliffe St Chorley: failed to provide a breath sample when required by a police officer - £1,700 fine, £170 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 52 months.

James Richard Dennehy, 33, Normoss Road, Blackpool: driving without insurance - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £110 costs, banned from driving for six months.

Victoria Heaton, 45, Sedgwick Street. Preston: failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment - £40 fine.

Rebecca Kenny, 29, Frome Street, Preston: stole Bottle of Jack Daniels and a bottle of Malibu, of a value unknown belonging to Detroit Bar - 12 months conditional discharge, £26 surcharge, £85 costs.

Sheena Marie Thomason, 48, Dawson Walk, Preston: stole 2x lace shirts, a hoodie and jackets, to the value of £282.50, belonging to Marks and Spencer - 12 months community order, £50 fine, £250 compensation.

Curtis John Wallis, 33, Eldon Street, Preston: assaulted Bridget Thorpe by beating her - 12 months community order, £50 fine, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Kyle Arron Tunstall, 31, Beckett Court, Preston: failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order - £50 fine.

Mohammed Abdullah Alyami, 25, Moor Lane, Preston: driving without insurance, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test failed without reasonable excuse to do so - 12 months community order, £114 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 20 months.

Kayleigh Celtica McGonnell, 21, Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster: knowing that payment on the spot for a service done, namely taxi service, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £12.40 - 12 months conditional discharge, £50 compensation.

Gnanasegaram Gnanatheva, 44, South Road, Morecambe: assaulted Suthajini Gnanatheva by beating her - 12 months community order, £666 fine, £95 surcharge, £85 costs.

Tyler Jake Livesley, 19, Sephton Drive, Ormskirk: without lawful excuse, damaged a Bush TV, Assorted clothing and a front door lock to the value of £100 belonging to Emily Riding, assaulted Emily Riding by beating her - two year community order, £150 compensation, £114 surcharge.

Przemek Smialek, 39, Deepdale Road, Preston: assaulted Rozalia Andrezejczak, without lawful excuse, damaged a light fitting to the value of £50 belonging to Rozalia Andrezejczak - 12 month community order, £95 surcharge, £85 costs.

Sasha Angel Jones, 34 King Street Lostock Hall Preston: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £110 costs, banned from driving for six months.

Matthew Astles, 35, Dallington Avenue, Leyland: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

James Alan Ditchfield, 47, Regents Way, Euxton, Chorley: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Nicole Head, 25, Cedar Wood Close, Bowgreave, Preston: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence -£660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Paul Michael Kerrigan, 39 Grove Farm Drive Adlington Chorley: driving while under the influence of alcohol - £650 fine, £260 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 20 months.

