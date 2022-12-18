17-year-old girl suffers serious head injury after car smashes into a wall on rural Lancashire road
The teenager was the front-seat passenger in a VW Golf on a quiet country road.
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashboard mounted camera footage after a serious road traffic collision in Dalton, near Skelmersdale. The incident happened at 9.57pm on Saturday, December 17 on Beacon Lane, Dalton, when a VW Golf collided with a wall by the side of the road.
Four people were in the car and the front seat passenger – a 17-year-old girl – suffered a serious head injury for which she is being treated in hospital. The other three people in the car were all taken to hospital for treatment.
A police spokesman said: “Beacon Lane is a rural location and we are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Also, if anyone has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision, we would like to hear from you. Any witnesses or anyone with information, please call 101 – quoting log LC-20221217-1303.”