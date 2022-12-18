Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashboard mounted camera footage after a serious road traffic collision in Dalton, near Skelmersdale. The incident happened at 9.57pm on Saturday, December 17 on Beacon Lane, Dalton, when a VW Golf collided with a wall by the side of the road.

Four people were in the car and the front seat passenger – a 17-year-old girl – suffered a serious head injury for which she is being treated in hospital. The other three people in the car were all taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are asking for dash-cam footage in a bid to piece together what happened in the moments leading up to a serious car crash on a quiet country road in Dalton, Lancashire. A 17-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries in the collision