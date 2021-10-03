Preston teenager arrested in Blackpool on suspicion of three robberies

Do you recognise this young woman? Police say she could help them with their enquiries about three robberies.

The boy was one of four people arrested in the resort after a series of incidents over a three-hour period on Thursday evening.

Officers say he was held on Friday on suspicion of possessing a knife or bladed implement.

Three others - two boys aged 17 and 13 and a 17-year-old girl - were arrested on suspicion of robbery. They have all since been released pending further enquiries.

Detectives have now issued a CCTV image of another girl who they would like to speak to about the incidents. They believe she can assist with their enquiries.

The charge relates to a series of robberies in Blackpool, which happened between 5pm and 8pm on September 30 between the town centre and Claremont areas.

The robberies involved a group of people who are said to have approached and threatened a number of victims and stolen property.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anybody else who maybe a victim to come forward.

DI Jamie Lillystone, of Blackpool CID, said: “We have now spoken to a number of people of interest in this case and although one male has now been charged and four individuals arrested, our enquiries are very much ongoing.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who have already come forward with information and further ask anybody who recognises the female in the CCTV to get in contact with police.”

A 19-year-old man from Blackpool, arrested on suspicion of affray, has since been released no further action.