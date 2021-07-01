Preston takeaway worker given £350 reward after helping teen robbed in alleyway by thug

The 17-year-old was held by his throat and waist while Steven Porter and an unknown man rifled through his pockets and demanded his possessions.

A brave nearby takeaway worker, Armadeep Singh, heard the teenager's shouts for help during the incident on December 22, 2019, and chased Porter, of New Hall Lane, Preston.

As a result the 40-year-old criminal, who has 24 convictions for 48 offences, was caught and arrested and is now starting a 46 month jail term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sessions House

Recorder Daniel Prowse made an order for a reward of £350 in recognition of his "courageous actions".

Prosecuting, Joshua Bowker said: " The day before he had had his work Christmas party.

"At 2.30am he left the Bull and Royal in Preston and was making his way to the city centre to find a taxi firm.

"As he made his way onto Friargate he noticed a bald man coming towards him. He caught up to him and began to follow right behind him, causing him to be nervous.

"He could see other members of the public in the distance and decided to increase his pace. As he did the bald man grabbed him from behind and pulled him into an alleyway at the side of the British Heart Foundation shop."

The court heard Porter was demanding "Come down here with me" but the victim repeatedly told him no and to let him go.

A second man in a red jacket then appeared and hit the teenager four times on his head with a metal object while Porter held him.

Both men demanded his belongings and searched him, snatching a ring from his finger and stealing his wallet, headphones, and a black strapped blue face Quartz Geneva watch.

Two restaurant workers came to his aid as he shouted for help and one chased and caught Porter and found the watch on the floor.

The teenager had suffered marks to his neck where he was held.

He identified Porter in a police parade.

n a victim statement he said he was in fear for his own wellbeing and now did not like to walk or catch a bus alone.

He said he was " hypervigilant" when going home and feels angry about losing possessions he had worked hard for.

Recorder Prowse said the men had subjected him to "a violent and terrifying robbery" in which they told him they had a knife and struck him repeatedly with a weapon.

He added: " The victim of your offending, who was only 17, was walking through the streets of Preston on his way home.

"He was an adolescent, he was alone and quite possibly you might have thought, was the worse for being in drink. He was, in my judgement, vulnerable.

"This was a terrifying incident, particularly for someone not yet 18."

He told Porter it was a " cowardly and calculated attack... at night, in the dark, when he was alone".

Addressing Mr Singh's bravery, he added that many people would have been too fearful to have assisted someone being attacked in an alleyway, and that he considered it an" act of public spiritedness".

(proceeding)