Preston man, 22, arrested on suspicion of robbery

Kingsley Cairns, 22, had been a wanted man after a woman's car and living room window were smashed with a baseball bat in Cambridge Street, Plungington in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 13). Pic: Lancashire Police

Today (Tuesday, June 22), a police spokesman said: "Kingsley Cairns, 22, who we wanted to speak to after a woman’s car and living room window were smashed with a baseball bat in Preston, has attended a police station last night and was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

"He remains in custody at this time."

