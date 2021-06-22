Preston man, 22, arrested on suspicion of robbery
A 22-year-old Preston man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after handing himself into a police station last night (Monday, June 21).
Kingsley Cairns had been a wanted man after a woman's car and living room window were smashed with a baseball bat in Cambridge Street, Plungington in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 13).
Today (Tuesday, June 22), a police spokesman said: "Kingsley Cairns, 22, who we wanted to speak to after a woman’s car and living room window were smashed with a baseball bat in Preston, has attended a police station last night and was arrested on suspicion of robbery.
"He remains in custody at this time."
