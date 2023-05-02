Preston stabbing update as police charge 58-year-old suspect
A 58-year-old man has been charged after a stabbing in Preston on Sunday (April 30).
Police and paramedics were called to Blackpool Road after a man was found with stab wounds near the fire station at around 10.45pm.
Detectives believe the victim was stabbed at an address in Ribbleton Avenue shortly before he was found.
The 22-year-old was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, though police say his injuries are not life threatening.
Stephen Dixon, 58, of Ribbleton Avenue, was arrested and has now been charged with Section 18 wounding and possession of a knife.
He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday).
A 22-year-old man from Preston arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and conspiracy to cause criminal damage has been recalled to prison.
Lancashire Police said the parties are believed to be known to one another.
Detectives are also looking into reports that windows were smashed at a home in Ribbleton Avenue on Friday and believe the incidents could be linked.
The force said extra patrols will continue in the area this week and anyone with information or concerns should approach an officer.
Police statement
Det Insp George Binns, of Preston CID, said: “While one man has now been charged our enquiries are very much ongoing.
"I would appeal to anyone who has any information about what happened at the weekend, or at the address on Friday, to come forward and speak to us.”
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 1544 of April 30. Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.