A man suffered stab wounds following an incident in Preston on Sunday (April 30).

Police are now asking for witnesses to come forward after the attack on Ribbleton Avenue. Police chiefs say they have stepped up patrols in the area but believe the victim and two men arrested over the incident are known to each other.

It is believed the 22-year-old victim was attacked on Ribbleton Avenue but made his way to Preston Fire Station on Blackpool Road. Two men have now been arrested and remain in police custody.

The man is recovering in hospital after suffering 'significant injuries' during the attack in Preston

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while a 22-year-old has been held on suspicion of threats to kill and conspiracy to cause criminal damage. Police say they believe the men knew each other and have increased patrols in the area following the incident on Sunday (April 30).

Police statement in full

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the ambulance service at about 10.45pm yesterday (Sunday, April 30) to a report that a man had been found with stab wounds on Blackpool Road near to the fire station. Officers attended and the man, 22, was taken to hospital. His injuries are serious but not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

“We believe the victim was stabbed at an address on Ribbleton Avenue shortly before he was found. An investigation is underway, and we are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. The parties are believed to be known to one another.

“We are also looking into reports that windows were smashed at the address on Ribbleton Avenue on Friday, and we believe the incidents could be linked. There will be extra patrols in the area over the next or two and anyone with information or concerns should feel free to approach an officer.

Det Insp George Binns, of Preston CID, said: “This incident has resulted in a man suffering some significant injuries and while we have made two arrests our enquiries are very much ongoing. I would appeal to anyone who has any information about what happened last night, or at the address on Thursday, to come forward and speak to us.”